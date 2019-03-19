“The right time to come!” Bradford City striker Tom Clare ready to prove himself at Boston United

Tom Clare says he is ready to prove himself at Boston United.

The 6ft 5ins 19-year-old striker has joined on loan from Bradford City until the end of the season, ready to get more senior experience.

“If I get 10 minutes, two minutes, 90 minutes, I’ll give 100 per cent,” Clare told The Standard.

“I’ve come along from Bradford and I want to play first-team football and prove myself.

“I want to show Bradford, everybody, what I can do.”

Clare joined the Bantams in the summer after rising through Barnsley’s youth ranks, and could feature against Yorkshire rivals York City on Saturday (KO 3pm).

“I’d love to be involved. I want to play whenever I can,” Clare added.

“Because of my size I like competing in the air, but I love the ball at my feet. I love to run with it and dribble.

“I’ve heard things about Boston and it feels like the right time to come.”