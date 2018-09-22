The Wright place! Max enjoys learning from Boston United’s former Mariners

The Grimsby Town old boys are making Max Wright feel at right home since his move to Boston United.

The winger and fellow Mariner Ahkeem Rose have linked up with the Pilgrims on loan.

And Wright says that having last season’s teammate Ben Davies, plus ex-Grimsby players Nathan Arnold and Andi Thanoj, around him means he can pick up plenty of tips from his well-travelled pals.

“Ben, I’ve been with at Grimsby. It’s important for me to be around someone like that, his experience is helping me develop my career,” Wright said.

“It’s nice to play alongside my teammate Ahkeem, but also two ex-Town players in Andi Thanoj and Nathan Arnold.

“They’ve been there and done it, and that’s where I’m trying to head to.

“They’re giving me plenty of help in doing that.”

Wright has been cleared to feature in Saturday’s FA Cup clash against Peterborough Sports, and is looking to improve upon last season’s final qualifying round exit against Hyde United while on loan at Scarborough.

“I can’t wait, that’s an important cup to try to do well in,” he said.

“We’ve got to be on top of our game.

“I’m hoping to get further than last time, I’m definitely looking forward to it.

“The manager’s helping me improve all the time.

“It’s a nice place, good ground and good set of lads.”