THE YEAR IN NUMBERS: Boston United’s 2018 in stats

The final whistle has blown on Boston United’s match action in 2018 following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Bradford Park Avenue.
It was a calendar year which saw the Pilgrims score 68 times in 45 contests under Craig Elliott, securing a win percentage of 42 per cent.
Today we bring you the Pilgrims’s 2018 by numbers... Happy New Year!
PLAYED: 45
WON: 19
DRAWN: 8
LOST: 18
WIN %: 42%
BIGGEST WIN: 5-0 v Ashton United (A), FA Trophy
BIGGEST DEFEAT: 4-1 v Brackley (A), National League North; 3-0 v Wrexham (A), FA Trophy
MOST GOALS IN A GAME: 8 - 4-4 v FC United of Manchester (H), National League North
LONGEST WINNING STREAK: 3 (twice)
LONGEST LOSING STREAK: 3
LONGEST UNBEATEN STREAK: 5
LONGEST WINLESS STREAK: 5
GOALS SCORED: 68
GOALS CONCEDED: 52
LEADING SCORER: Reece Thompson (9), Ashley Hemmings (8), Brad Abbott (6), Nicky Walker (6), Gavin Allott (5), Max Wright (4), Kabongo Tshimanga (4).
CLEAN SHEETS: 11
PLAYERS USED: 56
MOST APPEARANCES: Brad Abbott (43), Ryan Qualter (42), Andi Thanoj (39), George Willis (32), Ben Middleton (27).
* All competitive matches counted.