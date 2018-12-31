THE YEAR IN NUMBERS: Boston United’s 2018 in stats

The final whistle has blown on Boston United’s match action in 2018 following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Bradford Park Avenue.

It was a calendar year which saw the Pilgrims score 68 times in 45 contests under Craig Elliott, securing a win percentage of 42 per cent.

Today we bring you the Pilgrims’s 2018 by numbers... Happy New Year!

PLAYED: 45

WON: 19

DRAWN: 8

LOST: 18

WIN %: 42%

BIGGEST WIN: 5-0 v Ashton United (A), FA Trophy

BIGGEST DEFEAT: 4-1 v Brackley (A), National League North; 3-0 v Wrexham (A), FA Trophy

MOST GOALS IN A GAME: 8 - 4-4 v FC United of Manchester (H), National League North

LONGEST WINNING STREAK: 3 (twice)

LONGEST LOSING STREAK: 3

LONGEST UNBEATEN STREAK: 5

LONGEST WINLESS STREAK: 5

GOALS SCORED: 68

GOALS CONCEDED: 52

LEADING SCORER: Reece Thompson (9), Ashley Hemmings (8), Brad Abbott (6), Nicky Walker (6), Gavin Allott (5), Max Wright (4), Kabongo Tshimanga (4).

CLEAN SHEETS: 11

PLAYERS USED: 56

MOST APPEARANCES: Brad Abbott (43), Ryan Qualter (42), Andi Thanoj (39), George Willis (32), Ben Middleton (27).

* All competitive matches counted.