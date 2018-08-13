There’s more gears to go through! Brad Abbott convinced Boston United have much more to offer

Brad Abbott proved that hard work pays off as Boston United picked up their first away win of the National League North season.

The midfielder netted either side of Andre Johnson’s finish to secure a 3-0 win at FC United of Manchester on Saturday.

And the outcome was even sweeter for Abbott as he has been working on getting into more scoring opportunities in training.

“The gaffer likes to take the mess out of me because I get wound up if I don’t hit the target in training, but I’ve had a couple and they’ve both gone in,” Abbott said.

“He’s been working on that with me, so it’s paid off.

“I’ll keep working hard on that aspect of my game and, fingers crossed, I can get some more going forward in the season.

“It’s always a bonus to get on the scoresheet. I enjoy getting on the scoresheet and two goals is an added bonus.”

Boston claimed six points from their opening three games, but Abbott is convinced that this side still has a lot of improving to do.

He continued: “We’ve only been with each other in the region of six to eight weeks and we’re still learning about each other, certain players.

“Me and Andi (Thanoj, midfield partner) are probably still learning a bit about each other, and that’s the same with partnerships all over the field.

“There’s definitely more gears to go through.”

United host Nuneaton Borough tomorrow (KO 7.45pm).