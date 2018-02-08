There’s more to come! Elliott says Boston United wing duo are yet to fulfil their potential

Craig Elliott admits he is a ‘massive fan’ of Boston United wingers Ashley Hemmings and Jay Rollins... but he believes they still have much more to offer.

The Pilgrims boss believes that his wide men, who have both excelled in recent weeks, were among the top players at the club when he arrived.

Jay Rollins.

However, he is convinced the duo are yet to fulfil their potential.

“Coming in, straight away, I identified they were the biggest strengths I inherited,” Elliott said.

“They’re superb wingers for this level of football.

“It was important we utilised their strengths, and the system does that.

“I’m a massive fan of theirs, and I hope they continue. I am on their backs a lot to try to get more goals and assists, because I think there’s more to come from them both.”

Rollins has netted six times this season while Hemmings is second in the Boston United scoring charts with 12, with only Kabongo Tshimanga (13) having scored more for the club this season.

Eleven of those goals have come in the past 16 matches, aided by the former Wolves and Walsall player taking on penalty kick duties.

Elliott is delighted with the attacker’s 100 per cent conversion rate in matches, especially as Hemmings doesn’t practice spot kicks in training.

“In training we don’t mention it too much,”the manager added.

“It’s sometimes difficult to get yourself calm and stick it away.

“He deserves a lot of credit and I’ve been delighted with him, he’s been superb.

“He’s a very cool customer on and off the pitch, and that shows.”