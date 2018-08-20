There’s more to come from me, declares Boston United striker Marriott

Adam Marriott opened his Boston United account before declaring: “There’s a lot more to come from me.”

The striker rifled home an inch-perfect 20-yard effort to put the Pilgrims 1-0 up at Altrincham on Saturday before Nathan Arnold’s last-gasp finish settled the contest.

The hard-fought but deserved three points moved United up to second in the National League North.

“There’s a lot more to come from me. I haven’t really go going yet,” Marriott admitted.

“I scored but I’m still not 100 per cent sharp.

“I’m excited, whoever I’m playing with, to get some goals.”

Marriott became something of an impact sub during his time with Lincoln City, and he admits he is still adjusting to playing two 90-minute matches a week following the campaign’s busy start.

He continued: “We’ve had a lot of games - Saturdays, Tuesdays.

“In previous seasons I’ve not really been playing that often continuously for four or five weeks.

“I’m still getting there fitness-wise, hopefully in the coming weeks I’ll get sharper.

“That’s why I came here. Hopefully I can stay in the team now and put in a shift.”