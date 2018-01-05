There will be no favouritism at Boston United - Bennett

Lee Bennett arrived at Boston United knowing he cannot expect any favouritism.

The 27-year-old attacker has linked up with manager Craig Elliott for the fourth time, having previously played for him at Glasshoughton Welfare, Ossett Town and Shaw Lane.

But the former Lincoln City man - who has had two spells in Sweden with Friska Viljor - accepts he will only be on the pitch if the gaffer thinks he is the right man for the occasion.

“He gets players that can do the job,” Bennett said of the United manager. “That’s what he does, he gets in the right players to do the right jobs.

“He’ll pick the team that he thinks will win the next game.

“There’s no favouritism or anything like that, he just wants to get the job done.”

Bennett joined the Pilgrims after leaving Shaw Lane by mutual consent, and was asked to make his way to the Jakemans Stadium by Elliott’s number two Darren Smith.

“I’ve known Craig and Daz and played for them for a lot of years,” Bennett added.

“I wasn’t getting in at Shaw Lane after the change of manager and Daz said he’d like me to come here.

“That’s how I’ve ended up here.

“It’s always good to go to a club where you know the manager and the people who are in the dug-out. You’re not as nervous.”

Bennett, whose neat footwork set up Jay Rollins’ goal in Boxing Day’s 2-0 win over Gainsborough, believes he has plenty to bring to the club after moving up a division.

He added: “I’m comfortable here and confident in myself.

“I want to do well at this standard.”

Bennett will be hoping to be involved as Boston United host Tamworth on Saturday (KO 3pm).