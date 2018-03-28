“They just gave up!” Craig Elliott angered by Boston United’s attitude as Brackley pounce late on

‘Angry’ Craig Elliott tore a strip off his Boston United side, accusing them of giving up late on against Brackley Town.

Jordan Keane thumped home a stoppage-time consolation as the Pilgrims trailed 3-1, only for the the Saints to reply instantly through Jimmy Armson’s strike.

Although the game was already lost, it was the attitude which frustrated the Boston boss.

“I was angry with the fourth goal, because we owe it to the club, the fans, everybody,” Elliott said.

“You carry on going from the first minute to the last, and it felt like they were going through the motions as if the fourth goal didn’t matter.

“Goal difference matters. Every minute matters and I just felt that goal didn’t sit well with me at all, they just gave up.

“I can’t defend players when they give up like that. It made the scoreline 4-1 and it was never that game.”

United matched the title-chasing FA Trophy finalists until the 71st minute when Shepherd Murombedzi netted following a scramble in the penalty area, Jordan Nicholson and Aaron Williams then adding to the tally within a frantic eight-minute period.

Moments before Elliott had switched from a 4-5-1 formation to 3-5-2, with the Pilgrims enjoying their best attacking spell of the game before being caught out.

“We have to win games, I don’t think draws are enough,” the manager explained.

“We’re two wins away from being in a decent position.

“The plan was to come and be solid for 60 minutes then create more chances, which we did.

“But we have to take our chances when they come.

“I feel like a broken record. I was looking at 3-0 and thinking it doesn’t feel like a 3-0 match.

“They got two or three quick goals, ironically from our best period in the match.

“This is what good teams do at the top, they’re clinical. They wear you down.”

United return to action on Good Friday when they host Kidderminster Harriers.