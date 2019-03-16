‘They’ve had a little wobble and I think there’s a pressure on them now!’ Elliott wants Boston United to stun leaders Chorley

Craig Elliott believes the pressure is firmly on Chorley as the title-chasers prepare to arrive at the Jakemans Stadium.

No matter what the outcome tomorrow, the Magpies will end the day top of the National League North due to Stockport County’s involvement in the FA Trophy.

Chorley currently lead by one point, and Elliott believes that narrow margin could play into Boston United’s hands.

“They’re a good team, but obviously they’ve had a little wobble of late and I think there’s a pressure on them now,” the manager said.

“They know they can’t have any errors now and we can play into that really.

“They’re going for the league title and they’ve got a lot to lose. We’re at home and we’ve got to go for it again.”

Chorley have picked up seven points from their past three fixtures, but lost three of their four contests prior to that.

The Pilgrims will be looking to build on Saturday’s win at Southport, Nicky Walker securing a 3-2 win with an 89th-minute free kick.

Elliott believes Chorley arrive in Lincolnshire at a time when Boston are able to boast a squad depth they have lacked at times this campaign, which makes it easier for him to chop and change his starting XI to suit the opposition.

He added: “I think I’ve not been able to make too many changes (previously).

“We’ve got strength now. Young Max (Wright) and Nicky (Walker) are outstanding players and probably our best attacking threats, so it’s hard to put them on the bench.

“But they’re a good Plan B and we’ve not had that all season. We’ve had a good Plan A and when people have defended well against that I’ve looked to the bench and there’s not been anything there.”

Kick off will be at 3pm.