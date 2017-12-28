This is just the start! Elliott says Boston United aim to build on their perfect December

Boston United made it a perfect December - but Craig Elliott hopes that this is just the start.

The Pilgrims ended the month with four wins from four National League North contests, following victories against York City, Southport, Alfreton Town and Gainsborough Trinity.

But Elliott insists he doesn’t want to leave the good times in 2017.

“It’s been a great December but we don’t want it to end,” he said.

“We’re trying to get a mentality in the dressing room about not losing games of football.

“That’s what we want to do and this is just the start.”

In a closely-fought division, United sit seven points off the play-off spots and five clear of the relegation zone.

But Elliott is adamant he is neither looking upwards or over his shoulder.

“I look at the team and see if we’re going in the right direction. And we are,” he said.

“Another tick is getting a clean sheet (against Gainsborough) and it’s about our own standards.

“I try not to concern myself with other teams or league tables, even when I was at Shaw Lane.

“If you play well enough the results will come.”

After making nine signings since joining the club, Elliott believes he is finally putting out a team in his image.

However, he says he would still like to add to his side, especially now loanees Adam Curry and Kyron Stabana have returned to Hull City and Derby County respectively.

“I think maybe one or two players I can bring in and we’ll be happy,” he continued.

“I feel we’ve got enough to kick on and get the right personalities in the dressing room.

“It’s starting to feel more and more like my team now.”