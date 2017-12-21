Thompson enjoying a return to action

Reece Thompson is enjoying giving National League North defenders the runaround.

The Guiseley striker has scored twice in six appearances for the Pilgriums during his loan spell, but his non-stop workrate has made him an instant favourite on the terraces.

“It’s nice to be out there and playing,” he said after struggling to get regular football at Nethermoor Park.

“I like to get in behind and stretch the back four and cause problems.”

Thompson made the move to Gusieley in the summer after finishing last season as North Ferribuy’s leading scorer with 12 goals as they were relegated from the National League.

Thompson, however, is still taking many positives from that campaign.

“It was diffiult for us playing in the Conference with the budget they were on, and I thought we did well last season,” he added.

“We were doing well against teams but being punished by late goals, that’s the calibre of clubs we were up against.

“Hopefully I can show, like I did last season, the form I had at Ferriby.

“It’s a good standard, you’re playing against full-time clubs.

“There are ex-pros here so it’s a massive learning curve. I just take it game by game.”