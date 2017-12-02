Three in, three out and one on loan as Boston United look to topple York City

Paul Walker could make his debut today as Boston United host York City - following a week of transition.

It’s been a few days of changes for the Pilgrims with three new signings, three departures and one player out on loan.

Defender Walker, 22, has joined from Spalding United, along with 29-year-old left sided utility man Stephen Brogan, who has made the move from North Ferriby.

Brad Abbott has also arrived from Buxton, becoming Craig Elliott’s sixth signing after debuts were handed to defenders Kyron Stabana and Adam Curry last weekend and Reece Thompson was brought in on loan.

Jack Broadhead has moved in the opposite direction, joining the Bucks on a month’s loan.

Departing the Jakemans Stadium are defender Liam Wakefield, striker and coach Karl Hawley and goalkeeping coach Dave McCarthy.

Abbott and Brogan are not named in the squad.

United have also welcomed Jordan Keane back from suspension and Tyrell Waite, who was cup tied for the FA Trophy fixtures.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

UNITED: Willis, Clifton, Curry, McGuire, Beatson, McGowan, Rollins, Keane, Smith, Thompson, Hemmings.

SUBS: Tshimanga, Vince, Waite, Walker, Stabana.

YORK: Bartlett, Parslow, Ferguson, Bencherif, Burn, Moke, Newton, Rowe, Parkin, Morgan-Smith, Gray.

SUBS: Smith, Connolly, Law, Muggleton, Simpson.

REF: Sam Barrott