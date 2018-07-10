Time for Wafula to fulfil his potential

Craig Elliott has told new signing Jonathan Wafula that it is time to step up to the next level.

The 24-year-old winger made nine appearances for Boston United last season, scoring once.

And after penning a deal with the club last Thursday evening after an impressive display against Basford, Elliott says it is time for the Kenyan to fulfil his true potential.

“He’s a fairly young lad who is still getting experience at this level,” Elliott said.

“He’s played a bit at this level for us and Gainsborough and he’s got the ability to play in a few positions.

“But I’ve told him I think it’s time for him to push himself to the next level.

“He’s had to play disciplined roles for us previously, and he’s done that well.

“But I think this season he needs to step up and bring more to the team, he needs to start getting into double figures with goals and assists.”

Wafula has become the 15th member of the United squad for 2018-19 season, along with George Willis, Dylan Parkin, Ben Middleton, Jordan Gough, Ashley Jackson, John McCombe, Ryan Qualter, Brad Abbott, Andi Thanoj, Spencer Harris, Nicky Walker, Nathan Arnold, Jay Rollins and Jonny Margetts.