“To be called bottlers, I think it’s out of order!” Elliott frustrated by cat calls after Boston United concede late equaliser against Telford

Craig Elliott says it was ‘out of order’ for his Boston United side to be labelled bottlers.

The Pilgrims boss said he was proud of his squad for coming within a whisker of beating the promotion-chasing Bucks at the Jakemans Stadium today, after hearing cat calls from members of the home support.

“I was disappointed with the crowd. I was thinking there was a lot of negativity towards the players,” Elliott said after Theo Streete’s 95th-minute equaliser.

“I said to lads, they’ve got to get themselves going, and I was proud of the lads second half. They showed a lot of courage and heart.

“They (Telford) are a fantastic team, in the semi-finals of the FA Trophy, doing great in this league.

“I don’t think you should respond to the crowd, and they’re fantastic, I love them to bits. But to be called bottlers, I think it’s out of order.

“These lads have put great shifts in and tried their hardest. Don’t disrespect Telford, they’re a good team.

“We matched them so fair play to our lads.”

Daniel Udoh gave Telford a 10th-minute lead, but second half goals from Ben Davies and Gavin Allott put Boston in front until Streete’s leveller at the death.

“I think we did everything I asked second half, the gameplan,” Elliott continued.

“We made a bad error for the first goal but we wanted to be in the game and competitive at 50-60 minutes, and I think we were all those things.

“They had chances, we did. I felt in the last 30 minutes we were the better team and deserved it.

“The only difference I see in the two teams is one’s got confidence and is on a good run. And one team is waiting for something to happen.

“It’s natural, confidence is a big thing in football.”