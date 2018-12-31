“To play like he has is a credit to him!” Elliott impressed by Jay Rollins’s Boston United return

Craig Elliott admits he has been amazed by Jay Rollins’s performances since he returned from injury.

The attacker made his first start since March in Saturday’s draw with Bradford Park Avenue after overcoming a long-term groin problem.

But Elliott says Rollins has shown barely any sign of struggle since his return, which has included five substitute appearances.

“I can remember his first minute against Ashton and he went in for a 50-50,” the manager said of the player’s long-awaited return.

“There’s not many players do that to be honest, especially wingers.

“He’s a very honest lad, fit lad. He’s had little game time, so to play like he has is credit to him.”

Elliott was also full of praise for the wide man following his display against Bradford.

“He was outstanding. The plan was to play him for 50 minutes and I kept trying to look away from him as I knew he was struggling,” Elliott added.

“I wanted to keep him on as long as I could. I just throught he was a threat.

“I’m really pleased for him. He was one of the better players.

“I didn’t want to bring him off but his body just gave a little bit.”