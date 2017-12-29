Togetherness is huge! Walker says team spirit is vital for Boston United to continue climbing the table

Paul Walker believes that a united dressing room could be the key to survival.

The recent Pilgrims signing is adamant that team spirit and togetherness is just as important as talent for the teams scrapping to stay up in the National League North.

And despite his recent arrival at the Jakemans Stadium, he says that the Boston United squad have that desire to climb the table.

“The dressing room is massive, it’s huge,” he said.

“You can have a bunch of talentless players, if you will, but as long as they’re willing to run through walls for each other and die for each other then results will come.

“I don’t care which league you’re in, togetherness is huge.

“It will be massive and I’m sure it’s just the start.”

Former Grimsby Town defender Walker joined the club from Spalding United as a full back, but was asked to make his debut in central midfield.

However, Walker says he is happy to do any job for the club.

“I just love playing football, so you can put me anywhere and I’ll do my best,” he continued.

“It’s a big jump, definitely.

“When I was at Spaldinbg - I’m very much a player who gives my all - so they had everything of me.

“But I was always keeping an eye on opportunities if it did come about, to step up.

“I got a call from the gaffer and we worked together on a deal and we got it sorted which I’m really, really happy with.

“I’m looking to make the most of it.”