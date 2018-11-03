‘Totally wrong!’ Ref error led to Abbott red card, says Boston United boss Elliott

Boston United boss Craig Elliott believes referee David McNamara got it ‘totally wrong’ in the build up to Brad Abbott’s game-changing red card.

With four minutes left on the clock The Pilgrims led hosts Ashton 1-0.

However, midfielder Abbott was shown a straight red card by the official for foul and abusive language for disputing a throw-in awarded to the Robins.

And two minutes later the man advantage saw Liam Tomsett draw Ashton level.

“You can’t be disappointed with a point away from home, but the manner it came about is a bit of a sickener,” said Elliott, who believed that the late drama could have been avoided had referee McNamara made what he believed to be the correct decision.

“It’s foul and abusive language, but the referee’s got it totally wrong in terms of the decision.

“It’s blatantly our ball but you’ve got to deal with it I suppose.

“Obviously, a midfield man then scored an equaliser.”

Elliott refused to blame Abbott for the Robins’ leveller, calling for more consistency from officials.

“I’ve been a player and sometimes it’s hard to control your emotions when it’s so obvious and you want to win a game of football,” the manager added.

“But I’ve said to Brad as well, we’ve got to learn from it next time.

“You hear it (bad language) all the time in non-league, you can hear everything.

“It happens all the time. This is the inconsistency you have.”

McNamara sent Jordan Gough off the last time he officiated Boston, against Kidderminster earlier this season.