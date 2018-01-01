Trinity take two: Elliott says Boston United face a totally different challenge at the Northolme

Craig Elliott believes Boston United can expect a ‘totally different game’ as they face Gainsborough Trinity for the second time in a week.

Goals from Jay Rollins and Brad Abbott saw the Pilgrims defeat the Blues 2-0 at the Jakemans Stadium on Boxing Day.

But the manager says that will have no bearing on today’s return fixture at the Northolme (KO 3pm).

“It will be a totally different game,” Elliott said.

“The dynamics change when you become the away team.

“They’ll be hurting after losing, but we dust ourselves down.

“We’ve got a few injuries in there and hopefully we’ll have a few fit lads back.”

Elliott has found himself pitting his wits against Trinity boss Dave Frecklington a number of times over the years, and he believes that his opposing manager is not someone to take lightly.

He added: “I’ve got a lot of respect for them.

“They’re a good team with a good manager so they’ll be wanting revenge.

“It’s up to us to be strong and deal with that.”