Tshimanga wants to shrug off his super sub tag at Boston United

Kabongo Tshimanga is desperate to lose his super sub tag.

The striker (pictured) is the first Boston United player to reach double figures this season, netting his 10th goal in Saturday’s 2-2 FA Trophy draw with Kidderminster Harriers.

However, six of those goals have come from the bench, as have 13 of his 27 appearances for the Pilgrims.

But the former MK Dons youngster admits he would rather be a regular starter.

“No strikers wish to get their goals from the bench, but it’s down to the manager to pick his team and you’ve just got to do your best when you come on and look to impress him,” Tshimanga said.

“We all know that as a striker you have to help your team out as much as possible.

“Where we are in the table we have got to kick on from there and I have to help us climb up the table.”

Tshimanga will now be looking to add to his tally as Boston United host York City today.

The match will kick off at 3pm.