Uncomfortably numb! Elliott left shocked as Boston United let lead slip to draw with FC United

Craig Elliott admits he was left ‘numb’ following FC United’s late fightback.

The Boston United boss looked to have a much-needed three points in the bag as his side led 3-0 at the interval and then 4-2 with a matter of minutes remaining.

But two late goals saw the Red Rebels leave the Jakemans Stadium with a point.

“I’m still a bit numb. Still trying to get my head round the game,” Elliott said.

“Obviously, we’ve thrown away three points, there’s no doubt about that.

“In general I don’t think we were bad, we just didn’t defend certain situations as well as we should have done.”

FC United had failed to score in their previous five league matches, but four second-half goals put an end to that record in dramatic fashion.

“The first goal’s a sloppy goal, Brad Abbott’s under hit a pass. I think that’s the key goal as it gives them incentive and hope,” Elliott added.

“The first goal changes the dynamics of the match for me.

“I have to look at the goals again, but from where I was they were poor individual decisions and they’ve been clinical.

“I never felt in the game they were on top and you felt like the tide was turning.

“I just felt they got in our box four or five times and scored four goals.”

Ashley Hemmings (two), Jamie McGuire and Reece Thompson found the net for Boston, with Craig Linfied (two), Jeff King and Gerard Garner replying for the away side.

And while his side’s defending left him frustrated, Elliott refused to blame his side for not converting more chances.

“I shouted someone down in the dressing room for saying we should have scored more goals. That’s a load of rubbish,” he said.

“We scored four goals, that’s enough to win a football match, especially at home.

“It’s at the other end, you’re looking at your defence to give you a base to go and win the game second half.

“As a manager you try to gauge how the game’s going. I never felt there were areas on the pitch when they were dominating us.

“I think the forwards were excellent. I told them they had to handle the pressure and score goals, and they’ve done that.

“Where we are in the league we can’t feel sorry for ourselves, we’ve got to be men and win games.”