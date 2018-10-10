United can improve upon ‘bizarre’ start

Boston United have more to offer following their ‘bizarre’ start to the National League North campaign, according to manager Craig Elliott.

With 11 league matches played the Pilgrims are more than a quarter of the way into the season, sitting eighth with six wins, five defeats and early FA Cup and county cup exits against Peterborough Sports and Lincoln United.

But while it feels Boston have failed to fulfil potential so far, they remain four points off second with the third meanest defence in the division.

“It’s been bizarre,” Elliott said. “We’ve talked as a group in terms of where we are. Four points off second and I feel we’re close to where we want to be,” he said.

“We feel we could have done better in a number of games and then you look at Gusieley who have only lost three games, they went unbeaten in nine and maybe feel they’ve had a great start to the season. Yet they’re below us.

“The fact we haven’t had a draw yet is another bizarre stat.”

But while Elliott says his side are doing ok, he admits they have a lot more to offer.

He continued: “We’re in a good position to have a big second half of the season and push on, because we do know there is more to come from this group.

“The important thing is that we are in a position to challenge and we’re not down the bottom like some teams who are looking up at us. But the FA Cup game did hurt me a lot.”