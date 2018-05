Boston United Ladies have completed the treble.

The team beat Lutterworth Athletic 3-2 to claim the East Midlands Women’s Invitational Cup on Sunday.

Tracey Duxbury-Mead, Rachael Howes and Ellie Spendelow were on target.

The team have also won the Lincolnshire County Women’s League and Lincolnshire County Women’s League Cup this season.