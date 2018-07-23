United want muscle

A target man is top of Boston United’s shopping list

Manager Craig Elliott admitted he needed more muscle in attack after watching his side’s 3-2 county cup defeat to Lincoln United.

“I’ve always felt we needed a bit of a physical presence up front, so that’s ongoing but that’s an area we need to improve on,” he said.

Trialists Jack Vann and Lamin Colley will not be offered Boston United deals, although Harry Middleton, Sam Topliss and Gary McSheffrey remain on the club’s radar.

“They’ve gone, we’ve sorted them out last week,” Elliott said. “I’m not sure where they’ve ended up.”