Vann and Colley won’t be offered Boston United deals

Trialists Jack Vann and Lamin Colley will not be offered Boston United deals.

However, Harry Middleton, Sam Topliss and Gary McSheffrey remain on Craig Elliot’s radar.

Lamin Colley.

Defender Vann, formerly of Harrogate Town, and ex-Pilgrims striker Colley had been training with the Pilgrims in pre-season.

But as Elliott looks to put the finishing touches to his squad, he told the two hopefuls he would not be able to offer them terms at the Jakemans Stadium.

“They’ve gone, we’ve sorted them out last week,” Elliott said.

“I’m not sure where they’ve ended up.”

Harry Middleton.

Midfielder Middleton, the twin brother of Boston defender Ben, and former North Ferriby and Alfreton right back Topliss both signed Lincs FA registration forms to ensure they were eligible to start last night’s county cup clash against Lincoln United.

Winger McSheffrey, who has played for Coventry City, Birmingham City and Scunthorpe United, came on as a sunstitute last night, his first outing with the Pilgrims.

However, following the 3-2 defeat, Elliott admitted he needed to mull things over before deciding on their futures.

“I need to think. I still feel a bit raw in terms of results,” he added.