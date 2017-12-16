Victory would lift Boston United out of the relegation zone

Boston United host Southport today - knowing victory will lift them out of the relegation zone.

The two sides will meet at the second time of asking.

The Pilgrims and the Sandgrounders were due to clash in their National League North contest at the Jakemans Stadium seven days ago.

But a frozen pitch put paid to that.

However, with neither side involved in FA Trophy action, the contest was simply put back a week.

With the majority of the division’s games falling foul of the elements on Saturday the Pilgrims’ mission statement remains the same.

Victory would see Craig Elliott’s side leapfrog Southport in the table and, with the sides around them all without league contests on Saturday, they could also climb out of the bottom three.

Southport currently find themselves on a miserable run of 15 games without a win in all competitions.

New manager Kevin Davies - the former Bolton Wanderers striker - is still looking for his first victory in the dug-out.

Kick off at the Jakemans Stadium will be at 3pm.