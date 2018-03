Harry Vince has joined Grantham Town on loan for the rest of the season.

Boston United’s teenage midfielder has linked up with the Evo-Stik Northern Premier Division Gingerbreads, who are chasing promotion to the National League North.

Vince, who has turned out for the England C team, has also been on loan at Matlock Town this campaign.

United have a 24-hour recall option on Vince following the completion of the first 28 days of the loan spell.