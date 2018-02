Boston United have completed a double signing, bringing in Jonathan Wafula and Jack Dyche.

Midfielder Wafula, 23, and striker Dyche, 20, are eligible to face Curzon Ashton tomorrow.

Dyche has linked up with the club on a month-long youth loan from Scunthorpe United.

Wafula began the campaign with National League North rivals Gainsborough Trinity.

He has previously played under boss Craig Elliott at Shaw Lane, and has also been on the books of Chesterfield and Worksop.