Wafula set to go the distance for three points

Jonathan Wafula says Boston United are happy to go the extra miles to leave Leamington with three points in the bag.

United make one of their most southerly journeys of the campaign for Tuesday night’s National League North match at the New Windmill Ground.

And with the majority of the Pilgrims squad and managerial staff based in Yorkshire, the contest poses one of the longest treks of the campaign for most of the camp.

But the Derbyshire-based winger believes the coach ride home will breeze by if United do themselves justice in Warwickshire.

“It’s going to be a long one, but we’ve got to make sure we enjoy it,” he said.

“But it’s like any other game.

“You go in with the same mentality.

“Away games are important, you don’t want to be down on the bus on the way home, or down all week.

“We need to start the season well.”

United have claimed a victory and two draws in their three previous matches at the New Windmill Ground

It was at Leamington that the Pilgrims secured their first away league win of last season, having to wait until November before victory came courtesy of Brad McGowan and Ashley Hemmings strikes.

But Wafula believes this squad have high hopes of a title tilt and need to send out some early messages to rivals.

“At the end of the day, we all feel we’re playing at a good level,” he said.

“But we all want to push on.

“We all have that same goal, individually or as a team.

“We need to perform this year, in every game.”

The match will kick off at 7.45pm.