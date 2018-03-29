Wafula wants the sharpness to return as Boston United head into an Easter double

Jonathan Wafula believes Boston United can have an excellent Easter.

The Pilgrims host Kidderminster Harriers on Good Friday before travelling to face Nuneaton on Easter Monday (both 3pm).

Two positive results could give Boston’s survival bid a huge boost, and the midfielder has every confidence in his side.

“You can’t read too much into any result,” he said. “Anyone’s beating anyone in this league.

“If we turn up on the day we can do that.

“We just need to take our chances and put other teams under pressure.”

Wafula made his first start for the club at Stockport last week after overcoming an MCL injury.

“I’m all good but I need to get sharper,” said Wafula, who believes his best is yet to come.

“I need to play more games.

“It’s good to get out there and we want to push on and do better.

“I can tell from my body. I lacked a bit of sharpness and I need to bring more to the game.”