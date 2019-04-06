Walker challenges Boston United to end season with winning run... beginning at Blyth Spartans

Nicky Walker wants Boston United to end the season with a winning run.

The Pilgrims travel to Blyth Spartans today (KO 3pm) before hosting Darlington the following weekend.

An Easter double against promotion-chasing Brackley and struggling Ashton United follows before the campaign concludes at Hereford.

And with four of those opponents below United in the National League North table, Walker wants United to go on a points spree.

“We’ve got five games left and we know at least four of them are winnable,” he said.

“It would be nice to put a bit of a run together and end the season well, show what we can do.

“We need to prove we can bounce back if we go a goal down and put some good performances in.

“It sets you up nicely for next year then.”

Blyth, however, will be keen to pick up the three points that would see them leapfrog Boston in the table.

They currently sit a place and a point behind United with a game in hand.