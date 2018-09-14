Walker enjoying moving forward

Nicky Walker believes he has been performing better up front than on the wing for Boston United... despite admitting he is still learning the role.

Walker, in his third spell with the club, has spent the majority of his career as a winger, but his bullish approach this term has seen Craig Elliott utilise him as a striker.

Nicky Walker.

And Walker doesn’t mind one bit.

“I’m enjoying it up front and have been better up front than out wide,” he said.

“I feel like I’ve got a lot of pace to burn and can do a good job.

“It’s just finding the right balance between working the channels and getting in front of the goal to score goals.

“I’ve got to find that then I’m sure I’ll be flying.”

Despite being arguably United’s most consistent performer this term, Walker had to wait until the fifth match of the season, the 2-0 win at Altrincham, for his first start.

But now he has a place in the starting XI he is reluctant to let go.

“I know at the start I had to be patient and work hard,” he said.

“Now I’ve got my chance I’ve started every game since, which Im happy about.

“I need to find myself in front of goal more.

“I feel like I’ve done well and I’m quite happy with myself, but I want to get goals and kick on.”

Walker has certainly caught the fans’ attention on his return to Boston, and he says he is enjoying rekindling his relationship with the crowd.

“I mean, when they’re shouting your name or shouting from the side you can hear it and it is great,” he added.

“I’ll never stop trying whether we play well or whether I’m not playing well.

“I’ll never stop trying to create things, which I think they appreciate.”