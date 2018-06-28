Walker set to cause problems, says boss

Craig Elliott has told the Boston United fans to get ready for a new and improved Nicky Walker.

The Boston United boss has persuaded the winger to return to the Jakemans Stadium for a third spell, bolstering his attack in the process.

Walker turned out for United in both the 2014-15 and 2015-16 campaigns fresh from leaving the pro game with Rotherham United.

But Elliott believes the 23-year-old has grown both on and off the field in that time.

“I saw a couple of pictures of him from when he was at Boston before,” Elliott told The Standard.

“I didn’t recognise him then. He was a boy back then and now he’s a man.

“He’ll be a good player for us.”

Walker has stated that he felt he wanted to show the United crowd the player he has become, and Elliott - who previously managed him at Shaw Lane - has plenty of confidence in his recruit.

“He did really well for me at Shaw Lane,”he added.

“I thought about bringing him to Boston when I moved, but it was more about getting the team out of trouble at that point and I didn’t want to just change things for the sake of it.

“But since then I saw him a few times at Gainsborough Trinity and he was their best player.

“We’ve always had a good relationship and I’m happy to be working with him again.

“I think he’s good enough to be playing in the National League, he’s good with both feet and he scores goals.

“He’s not afraid to run at people, which can cause a lot of problems.”