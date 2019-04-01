Walkover win for Boston RFC Firsts, while the Development Side excel against Lincoln Uni

Boston Rugby Club’s First XV secured a walkover win against Nottinghamians on Saturday.

The away side were unable to fulfil the scheduled fixture, which sees five points awarded to the Blue and Whites.

Boston now sit just four points behind fifth-placed North Hykeham in the Midlands 4 East (North) standings.

On Saturday Ashley Coates’s side travel, to face Ollerton in their penultimate league fixture of the campaign.

Ollerton are currently one place but 17 points behind Boston in the league rankings.

Kick off will be at 3pm and all support is welcome.

The Boston Development XV secured a 57-10 win against Lincoln University Firsts on Saturday, writes John Fletcher.

In a match of two halves, Lincoln started strongly and opened the scoring to take an early lead.

A try by Steve Kippax and then a second from Bruno Hall, converted by John Hummel, saw the Blue and Whites gain the lead 12-10.

It would be Hummel who, just before half time, scored to see the side enter interval 17-10 in front.

The second 40 minutes would see the Development side use their bench and record six further tries.

Louis Williams scored two while Hummel, George Sharp, Bob Willis and Bruno Hall grabbed one apiece.

Hummel converted five of the tries.

On Saturday, the team travel to play Southwell.