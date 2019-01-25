‘Water under the bridge!” Allott returns to Nethermoor keen to end Boston United’s 10-year wait for a win at Gusieley

Gavin Allott returns to Guiseley holding no grudges - but he would still love to help Boston United claim all three points.

The target man believes he was never really given his chance at Nethermoor when he linked up with the Lions seven years ago.

And although he would love to show Saturday’s opponents what they are missing, Allott says his desire to succeed is professional and not personal.

“I suppose there’s that sort of hidden agenda where I want to make a point,” he told The Standard. “But it’s water under the bridge really.

“I just want to do well for Boston and, whoever I come up against, I just want to do well.”

Boston return to Nethermoor for the first time since February 2015, looking to end a miserable run in Yorkshire where they have failed to record a win in a decade.

The Pilgrims have failed to claim a victory in their past six visits, losing the last five and earning a goalless draw prior to that.

And as Craig Elliott prepares to be the latest manager to attempt to crack the Guiseley hoodoo, he would love a repeat of Boston’s last win at Nethermoor, when Danny Sleath’s brace and Marc Newsham’s goal secured a 3-1 success back in August 2009.

“I think they’re struggling a bit,” Allott said of Guiseley, who had recorded three wins, three defeats and seven draws at home.

“And in the last two games we’ve played well.

“We just need to keep our form up and get that bit of luck and start getting a few more goals.”

Guiseley have recorded just one win in their past eight contests, New Year’s day’s 2-1 success at Bradford Park Avenue.

Since then they have recorded three draws and two defeats.

Their last league win at home came on October 13 when they beat Brackley 2-1.

Boston kicked off the campaign with a 1-0 win over the Lions, courtesy of Andre Johnson’s goal.

Former Pilgrim Kaine Felix could well feature for Guiseley, although Scott Garner and Reece Thompson will not be available.

Jack Dyche, who began the campaign with the Lions, has since left the club.

Saturday’s match kicks off at 3pm.