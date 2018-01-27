We answered a few questions! Elliott praises Boston United after beating ‘fantastic’ Blyth

Craig Elliott has told his Pilgrims they should feel proud of themselves after toppling Blyth Spartans.

Ashley Hemmings and Kabonbgo Tshimanga were on target as Boston United made it eight games unbeaten.

“We did well. It was two good teams going at it and we played football in the right way and created lots of chances,” the manager said.

“The lads can be proud of themselves to beat Blyth, who are a fantastic team.

“The tempo we played, I don’t think they could live with us at times, and we got the goals at the right time.

“I think both sets of players’ attacking ability was on show and if a neutral had come today they’d be happy with what they’ve seen.”

Elliott also felt his side were under additional pressure as their unbeaten run met its second big test, following on from York City.

“I think there was an expectation,” he added.

“This week, a lot of eyes were on us and there was pressure to show where we are this week.

“We answered a few questions.”

Referee Martin Woods was involved in two penalty decisions, reversing one given to Blyth after consulting with assistant David Jones, and awarding United one for a foul on Reece Thompson.

Elliott said: “Fantastic from the linesman, I think everybody down that side realised it wasn’t a penalty straight away.

“It was 100 per cent the right decision and I’m pleased they did that.

“That’s what he’s here for. He made the right decision and helped the referee out.

“That’s what he’s there to do.”