We back ourselves! Thanoj says Boston United will be up for tricky March schedule

Andi Thanoj believes Boston United should relish their tough March schedule.

The Poachers have already faced promotion-chasing AFC Telford and Stockport County this month, with Chorley and Curzon Ashton yet to visit the Jakemans Stadium, as well as trips to Southport and York City.

And despite a high-calibre of opposition, many of whom can boast National League and Football League histories, Thanoj is confident Boston can make their presence felt.

“We back ourselves. We’ve got tough teams coming up, but hopefully we’ll have a good reaction,” he said.

“I love playing against the bigger teams. You know they’re going to bring fans, we’ve got good support as well.

“Hopefully we’ll get a few wins out of those and push us straight back up there.”

Grimsby Town academy product Thanoj admits he still relishes the buzz before kick off in a packed stadium, admitting it gets the adrenaline pumping quicker.

“It feels like a proper game, it does get you up for it,” he continued.

“Obviously, you should be up for every game. But it does help when it is a big team.

“You always get a bit of nerves beforehand, but that’s excitement - you want to win, basically.”

The hectic march schedule resumes on Saturday at Southport, who beat United 2-1 with a stoppage-time winner at York Street in November.

Kick off at Haig Avenue will be at 3pm.