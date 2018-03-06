We bounce off each other really well! Abbott enjoying midfield partnership with Boston United teammate Thanoj

Boston United’s Brad Abbott says his midfield partnership with Andi Thanoj clicked naturally.

The two recent signings earned the plaudits in the Pilgrims’ engine room during the club’s nine-game unbeaten run, succeeding to the extent that the influential Jamie McGuire has been unable to earn a start since the beginning of December.

“We’ve never played together before. I think we just bounce off each other really well,” Abbott explained.

“We’ve both got the intensity to go and win the ball back, but we’ve both got good quality on the ball and make the right decisions.

“In terms of understanding, we both just know when one person is going forward, the other one’s going to sit.

“I think it’s just happened naturally.

“We’ve never played with each other before but we’re really enjoying it at the moment.”

Abbott is also enjoying his return to the National League North following his December move from Buxton.

“I’ve played at this level before, being on loan at Harrogate from Barnsley when I was only 18,” he added.

“I was a young lad then, but since then I’ve been and played at Buxton and then I’ve come to Boston.

“I feel like I’ve just relished the challenge at this level.

“It’s the step I wanted to take and the step I’m enjoying now I’m here.”