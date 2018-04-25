“We can compete with anyone”! Thanoj agrees one-year deal with Boston United because he wants to see how far the Pilgrims can go

Andi Thanoj has pledged his future to Boston United - and he’s setting his sights on success.

The midfielder has agreed a one-year contract with the Pilgrims, impressing boss Craig Elliott since joining the club from Redditch in December.

“We’ve proven we can compete with the best in the league and we’re looking forward to next season,” Thanoj told The Standard.

“We relish big games, a chance to prove oursleves. We know we’re good enough, let’s keep pushing.

“It’s a great club to be at. We’ve shown since December we can compete with anyone.

“I want to be here next season and see how high we can go.”

United already have Ryan Qualter, Jon Stewart and Brad Abbott under contract for next season, and Elliott has begun offering deals to other players he wants in his long-term plans.

Captain Jordan Keane has stated that he would be happy to remain at the Jakemans Stadium next season.

The defender arrived in the summer admitting he was looking for stability and a chance to call a club home.

“You can’t look too far ahead. We’ve still got games to think about,”Keane said.

“But I’m happy where I am.

“I think you’ve got be be at a club that’s going in the right direction and, for whatever reasons, clubs I’ve been at weren’t. At the start of the season I thought ‘oh no, not again’.

“But we’ve shown great character and gone in the right direction. I believe we will keep on going in the right direction.

“I always back myself when I go to a club, it’s a case of geting the right formula.

“Boston’s one of the best I’ve been at.”

The Pilgrims will conclude their National League North season by hosting AFC Telford United on Saturday (KO 3pm).

With Gainsborough, Tamworth and North Ferriby confirmed as the three relegated sides, the Bucks have avoided the drop.

And Elliott believes that will take the pressure off his side playing their part in a battle for survival.

“We want to end the season on a high,” he said.

“We’ll try to play to our strengths and win the game. That’s the plan.”