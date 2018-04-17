We can still have a say in who wins the league! Elliott tells Boston United to test themselves against Harrogate Town

Craig Elliott knows Boston United could have a big say in who wins the National League North title, but he doesn’t want to do anyone any favours.

The Pilgrims host second-placed Harrogate Town tonight (KO 7.45pm), before travelling to face leaders Salford City on Saturday.

“We want to go test ourselves against the top teams in the division,” Elliott said.

“We could have a say in who wins the league.”

Elliott is a former Harrogate player, but has a good relationship with both clubs after convincing the title chasers to let him bring in Ben Middleton and Jake Beesley on loan.

Middleton will sit out of tonight’s contest, while Beesley will miss Saturday’s fixture, both unable to face their parent clubs.

However, Elliott is hoping his two players won’t be missed.

“We’ve got enough on the fringes who want minutes,” he added.

“They’re playing for contracts at Boston or futures at other clubs.

“Whoever comes in will put in a good shift.”