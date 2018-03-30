“We deserved to win!” Elliott praises Boston United’s spirit, quality and character after late Harriers win

Craig Elliott praised his Pilgrims’ spirit as Boston United beat promotion-chasing Kidderminster Harriers 3-2.

Jonathan Wafula headed home a 90th-minute winner after Jordan Keane and Ben Middleton had netted for the hosts.

“Let’s not get away from it, Kidderminster are a top team,” Elliott said.

“But the spirit of the team impressed me, added to a sprinkling of quality in the right areas. That’s what you need.

“I thought we played well. They showed great character, great win.“

Harriers took the lead through Dan Bradley’s header and looked to have earned a point with George Waring’s finish, seconds after Lee Vaughan was sent off for a foul on Ashley Hemmings.

But Wafula, who had only just replaced James Clifton, had the final say.

“It’s a good feeling. Sometimes you get winners in a tight game, but today I genuinely believe we deserved to win the match,” Elliott added.

“I’d like to take credit for the Wafula one (substitution) but Cliffy had been struggling with a bit of cramp.

“He’s a terrific header of the ball and I thought it was a great cross and a great header.

“I’m pleased for Jono being new to the club, it’s a good feeling for him.”

The result moved Boston up to 13th, six points clear of the bottom three.