We’ll be up for the challenge! Elliott excited by Boston United’s double header at York and Stockport

Boston United should have no problems getting up for this week’s double header.

That is the opinion of boss Craig Elliott, whose side face two tricky National League North away clashes at York City and Stockport County.

Reece Thompson.

“They’re great fixtures for us,” he said.

“They’re the games you want to be involved in at this level, playing at tough grounds with lots of fans.

“They’re the games the fans look forward to as well.

“It only makes our lads want to show what they’re about.”

Benny Igiehon.

The Minstermen and County both have hopes of promotion via the play-offs this season, and Elliott believes that facing teams who will be forced to come out and attack his squad could be an advantage.

Reflecteing upon the recent 1-0 defeat to Leamington, the manager said: “Watching back the last game you saw the respect they showed us.

“Our next two games will be against teams who will have to be on the front foot, and that suits us with the pace and ability we’ve got.

“They’re both teams looking at the play-offs and it’s good for me to see where we are compared to them, to set a marker.”

Elliott picked up his first Pilgrims win with a 2-1 victory over York at the Jakemans Stadium in December, kickstarting that nine-game unbeaten run.

And while Elliott would love a repeat of that success on Saturday (KO 3pm), he will have to do so without Reece Thompson, suspended for one game following his red card against the Brakes.

“He’ll be gutted he can’t play in that game,” Elliott said of Thompson, who was full of running against his former club in the reverse fixture.

“He’s a great player who gives us a lot of energy, but without him we have other lads waiting for their turn.”

Thompson willl, however, be eligible to face Stockport on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).

Saturday’s game will be Boston’s first match in three weeks.

And although Elliott has been frustrated by the inaction, he says the one positive has been his squad’s chance to shake off a few knocks.

Andi Thanoj picked up an ankle injury against Leamington, while new signings Benny Igiehon and Jonathan Wafula have been given the opportunity to do more fitness work.

“It gives Benny a bit more time to work on his fitness, and Jono as well,” Elliott added.

“Apart from Reece we’ve got a full squad to select from, hopefully.

“That’s the one positive we’ve got from these postponements.”

Boston didn’t train together last week due to the adverse weather conditions.

“The lads have been doing bits on their own to keep fit and sharp,” Elliott said.

“We want to keep as sharp as we can but the lads all have good pro attitudes and they’re looking after themselves.

“It’s important we can be as fit as possible because of the amount of games we’ve got coming up until the end of the season.”