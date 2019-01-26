“We’ll go there nice and confident!” Elliott wants to end Boston United’s six-game winless run at Guiseley

Craig Elliott is expecting a tough test as Boston United face old foes Guiseley.

The Pilgrims and Lions have enjoyed an exciting rivalry stretching even further back than their battle for the UniBond Premier title in the 2009-10 season.

Kallum Smith in action against the Lions. ENGEMN00220120430104701

Guiseley pipped Boston to top spot on the final day of the season, but United followed them up after beating Bradford Park Avenue in the play-off final.

“We’re going in the right direction,” said Elliott, who is hoping to be the manager who can end the Pilgrims’s run of six matches at Nethermoor without a win.

“We’ve got a good away record so we’ll go there nice and confident, hopefully trying to put right the result today (Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Leamington).

“On paper they’ve got some very good Conference North players, so it’s going to be a difficult game.

Ben Milnes has scored for Boston at Nethermoor. ENGEMN00120130226211918

“They’ve drawn a lot as well. Like us they’ve struggled for goals.

“It’s an away fixture, so it’ll be a hard game.”

Boston have lost their last five fixtures at Nethermoor, the Jason Lee and Lee Canoville partnership and Dennis Greene both suffering two defeats in Yorkshire and Graham Drury one.

Prior to that, Rob Scott and paul Hurst picked up a point at Guiseley in a goalless draw and masterminded Boston’s last victory there in 2009 - a 3-1 success courtesy of a Danny Sleath brace and Marc Newsham’s finish.

Adam Marriott in action during United's 1-0 win on the opening day of the season.

However, there was another defeat in the 2008-09 campaign when Tommy Taylor’s side were beaten 3-1.

Since 2008 the two rivals have met a total of 17 times, with Boston claiming six wins, Guiseley seven and the remaining four ending as draws.

The most memorable meeting between the two came at the end of the 2010-11 campaign when Boston won 3-2 at a packed York Street to level things up in the play-off semi-finals after their 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture.

But it was Guiseley who progressed with a 3-2 penalty shootout win.

Boston United v Guiseley:

2008-09

H - 2-2 (Rowan (2))

A - 1-3 (Rowan)

2009-10

A - 3-1 (Sleath (2), Newsham)

H - 2-1 (Sleath, Weir-Daley)

2010-11

A - 0-0

H - 1-1 (Sleath)

A - 0-1

H - 3-2 (Pearson, Davidson, Church) - Gusieley won 3-2 on pens

2011-12

A - 1-2 (Newsham)

H - 3-3 (Newsham, Weir-Daley, Reid)

2012-13

H - 1-3 (Jones)

A - 1-2 (Milnes)

2013-14

H - 3-0 (Newsham (2), Piergianni)

A - 0-1

2014-15

H - 5-1 (Southwell (2), Felix, Tempest, Simmons)

A - 0-2

2018-19

H - 1-0 (Johnson)