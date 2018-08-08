‘We looked weak!’ Elliott demands more from his strikeforce following Boston United’s defeat at Leamington

Craig Elliott has been left demanding more from his strikeforce as Boston United were beaten at Leamington last night.

Matt Stenson and Junior English scored the vital goals in the 2-0 result, while the hosts had Callum Gittings sent off just after the hour mark.

“Really frustrated,” said Elliott.

“We started well but in the end we got non-leagued, if that’s a word.

“They managed the game a lot better than we did. No excuse, we should have done better.”

Boston created chances but failed to really test home keeper Tony Breeden, leaving Elliott wanting more from his attackers.

“I thought we looked weak in attacking areas, we got brushed off the ball a lot.,” he added.

“Their desire levels, unfortunately, were a lot greater than ours.

“We had the best chances of the game, we started really well. But we didn’t test the keeper enough.”

Commenting further on his attack line, Elliott added: “They’ve got to be accountable. We need more.

“On paper we’ve got some good players but I think they need to show more, if I’m being honest about it.

“They need to be more clinical, lively and harder to play against.”

Despite his frustrations, Elliott refuses to be disheartened and wants a reaction at FC United on Saturday (KO 3pm).

“Nobody likes losing but the reality of the league is it’s going to be very up and down,” he said.

“We’ve just got to take the bumps along the road really.”