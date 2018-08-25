We need to be better in both boxes! Boston United boss Elliott believes 2-0 scoreline ‘flattered’ Spennymoor Town

Craig Elliott says his Boston United side need to be ‘better in both boxes’ following today’s 2-0 defeat to Spennymoor Town.

However, the Pilgrims boss refused to be downbeat as he believed there were plenty of positives to take from the game in which strikes from Rob Ranshaw and Glen Taylor proved the difference.

“We spoke in there about being better in both boxes,” Elliott said.

“Their number nine (Taylor) put away his only chance and he’s scored, whereas we’re having little chances and not being clinical.

“When you’re at home and get chances you need to put pressure on them. The longer it goes, they grow in confidence.

“I thought we had good spells. I thought it flattered them being 1-0 up at half time, it really did.

“We were more than a match. Second half the first 20-25 minutes too.”

However, Elliott believes his side can bounce back as they head to Bradford Park Avenue on Monday (KO 3pm).

“They’re not distraught,” he added.

“We had a similar situation at Leamington. The league’s what it is, you’ve just got to make sure you don’t get too low or too high.

“You take the praise when you win games and the criticism when you have a below-par result, not performance.

“I don’t think the performance were too bad.”

The result was Spennymoor’s first win of the season, but the Pilgrims manager says his side in no way underestimated their opponents.

“There’s no way I was thinking they’re a poor team,” he added. “They’re a good team.

“I thought 2-0 flattered them though.”