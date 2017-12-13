We need to become winners! Willis says Boston United squad are getting behind boss Elliott’s philosophies

George Willis says the Boston United squad have to buy into Craig Elliott’s methods if the Pilgrims are to climb the National League North table.

The arrival of the new manager has seen a series of changes at the Jakemans Stadium, with Elliott bringing in his own backroom staff and making numerous additions to the squad.

However, Willis says that winning matches remains the focus.

“We’ll treat every game the same - we’ve got to believe and give it everything,” the keeper said.

“The manager’s brought the staff in and we have to buy into their philosophies and give it everything.”

When Elliott arrived at York Street he said his Pilgrims needed to learn to win ugly, something Willis agrees with.

“We need to become winners,” he added.

“It doesn’t matter how we get our three points.

“We just need to dig in and keep going.”

The number one also gave the thumbs up to the Boston fans for their raucous support in recent weeks.

But he wants them to remain firmly behind the team as they continue to adapt to what the new manager is asking of them.

He said: “We need the fans behind us.

“It’s a cliche, but they’re the 12th man - especially in a stadium like this.

“They get behind us and that helps in the last 10-20 minutes.

“It helps you see out games.”

United will host Southport on Saturday in a re-arranged game (KO 3pm).