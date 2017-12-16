We need to cut out the mistakes! Elliott delighted with last Boston United win, but calls for more consistency

Craig Ellioitt was delighted with Boston United’s never-say-die attitude - but he has told this Pilgrims to cut out the mistakes.

Brad McGowan completed the comeback with an 88th-minute goal as United beat Southport 3-2 to lift them out of the National League North’s bottom three.

But Elliott would much rather see his side run out comfortable winners than need to rely on last-gasp goals.

“We need to put ourselves in the position where we don’t need to scrap in the last 20 minutes for goals,” he said.

“We need to control the games and win games more comfortably”

However, the manager did admit to enjoying the late turnaround after strikes from Ashley Hemmings and Kabongo Tshimanga helped cancel out Jason Gilchrist’s brace.

“I was delighted. I think second half we deserved it,” Elliott added.

“It’s a great feeling. But I’m looking for us to be a more consistent team.

“I’m not entirely happy today, we shouldn’t be conceding goals like that, but I’ll take the win.

“They were bad goals and it was an uphill battle.

“We need a winning mentality in the dressing room, a few wins and a few draws and suddenly you’re on a run