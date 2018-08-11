We owe them one! Elliott heads to FCUM still bitter about Boston United’s March capitulation

Craig Elliott will head to FC United of Manchester in the belief that Boston United ‘owe them one.’

The Pilgrims manager is still frustrated by the manner in which his side were pegged back by the Red Rebels at the Jakemans Stadium last season.

March’s contest saw the hosts lead 4-2 with three minutes of normal time remaining thanks to goals from Reece Thompson, Jamie McGuire and an Ashley Hemmings brace.

But FC United earned a point with two late strikes which left a foul taste in Elliott’s mouth.

“I feel like we owe them one a little bit,” he confessed.

“I still feel a bit bitter about that draw here last season, to be honest.

“It doesn’t sit well.

“But looking forward it’s a great occasion and a great place to go, FC United.”

While Elliott’s anger was pointed towards his team on the day rather than the opposition, he is still keen to settle a score.

FC United began their season with a 5-1 defeat at Stockport County.

But Elliott (pictured) is adamant that result will mean nothing when the two sides kick off at Broadhurst Park on Saturday.

“I won’t get too high with wins or too low with losses in this league,” he continued.

“I can see results being all over the place for the first month, at least.

“It’s a tight league. Anyone can beat anyone else.”

The match will kick off at 3pm.

United will return to action at home on Tuesday evening, when Nuneaton Borough will be the visitors to the Jakemans Stadium.

The contest will kick off at 7.45pm.