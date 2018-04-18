We owed the fans that performance! Elliott dedicated Boston United’s Harrogate victory to the Pilgrims support

Craig Elliott dedicated Boston United’s 3-0 victory over Harrogate Town to the fans.

In his pre-match team talk the Pilgrims manager demanded his players gave the supporters a big performance to cherish over the summer, and they certainly delivered.

“I based my team talk on that. There wasn’t a pressure for the result, but there was a pressure on them to put in a performance for the fans,” Elliott told The Standard.

“They’ve had an up-and-down season.

“We got the fans the results to stay up, but I think we owed them a performance before the end of the season that they could be proud of.

“The lads have done that and I’m proud of them and proud of the fans.”

Jake Beesley, Reece Thompson and Kabongo Tshimanga netted the vital goals as United moved up to 10th, the highest they’ve been in the National League North this season.

And it was an important evening for on-loan Beesley, whose first Boston goal has all-but gifted the league title to his parent club Salford City.

“We half joked about it before the game, saying he’s saving his first goal for toinight,” said Elliott.

“But there was no better time. It was a great goal and he did play well.

“It’s a great night. To beat a team of that quality 3-0 is a great night.”

George Willis earned his clean sheet with a fourth-minute penalty save to deny Joe Leesley, but Elliott had no qualms about the decision.

“It’s a penalty all day long,”he continued.

“George made a rash decision, but he made up for it by saving it.”