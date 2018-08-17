“We’re lacking creative spark!” Elliott sends warning to his Boston United attackers

Boston United sit third in the National League North, but Craig Elliott admits his squad are still a long way off delivering the performances he wants.

The Pilgrims boss believes that his team’s defensive robustness so far this season has been a necessity because the side aren’t doing enough in the final third.

“At the moment we’re lacking creative spark,” he said.

“So you have to go from the other angle and work on the defence and grind results out.

“Further down the line we need to find a different way of playing, be it a bit more creative or other people upping their game.

“You have to play to your strengths and we’ve got a lot of determination not to lose a game of football.”

Elliott wants more from his impressive roster of attackers.

Jonny Margetts, who has suffered injury problems the previous two seasons, hasn’t featured in the past two matches while his replacement Andre Johnson was subbed off for winger Nicky Walker at half time during Tuesday’s win over Nuneaton Borough.

New signing Craig Westcarr has made two late arrivals from the bench and Adam Marriott is yet to get off the mark after being frustrated by good saves in matches against Guiseley and FC United.

“I think they’ve all got their own back story, there’s different reasons but there needs to be more to come for them,” added Elliott, who believes a lot of improvements need to come if the club is to make a title charge.

“Hopefully that can come. We need to improve as a team and individuals.

“We need to do a lot more to end up there. But it’s not where you start, it’s where you finish.

“It is a marathon and it’s about gradually geting better.

“Your best team doesn’t always start that first month of the season.”