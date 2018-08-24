“We’re not making too much noise!” Nathan Arnold senses a quiet confidence at Boston United

Nathan Arnold has no problems about making his return to non-league football.

The Boston United winger has enjoyed a successfiul career in the pro game, but is happy to return to where it all began.

“I came from there. I came from grassroots,” he said.

“I’ve been at Alfreton part-time in this league and I had a stint at Salford, so I’m fully aware of what’s to come.

“You love the game because there are a lot of challenges and hurdles. If you want to be successful you’ve got to tackle all those things along the way.

“I’m just looking forward.”

The Pilgrims have made an encouraging start to the season as they prepare for a Bank Holiday double, hosting Spennymoor Town on Saturday and travelling to Bradford Park Avenue on Monday (both 3pm).

And while Arnold says the Pilgrims may not be shouting about their hopes for this season, there is a quiet confidence in the camp.

He added: “We’re not making too much noise on the outside, but on the inside we’re working hard.

“We have a real good togetherness.No-one’s got a defined right, Craig (Elliott) has made that clear.

“There are places up for grabs, and no matter what you’ve achieved, you’ve got no right to start with a shirt.

“I’ll be very demanding of my teammates, but I’ve got to set an example as well.

“Hopefully, I can instill some positivity.”